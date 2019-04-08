‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Footage Released at CinemaCon

Las Vegas is hitting up Hollywood this week with CinemaCon, and the event is speeding up today with a special treat. Not long ago, the convention put out some of the first footage of Sonic the Hedgehog to attendees, and we’ve got a description of the presentation that would make Knuckles jealous.

For those unaware, Hollywood is taking Sonic the Hedgehog out for a live-action spin. The iconic SEGA franchise will head to the big screen this year, and ComicBook.com has its feet on the ground at CinemaCon relaying everything you need to know about the film’s first teaser.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the blurb, the screened footage begins as such: “Sonic races past Tom Wachowski at 760 mph according to a radar gun. He zips down streets and through woods. The Paramount logo appears and is surrounded by gold rings. He runs so fast at one point that there’s an explosion.”

“Tom finds him, gets startled, and sends a tranquilizer dart into his leg. Later, Sonic explains that he’s gonna have to save Tom’s planet. Then, he takes out a truck following them before some action sequences come in,” the description continues. “Sonic is stuffed into Tom’s back and smuggled into an office where people ask, ‘Is your child in that bag?’ He responds that there is a child but it’s not his.”

CinemaCon paused the footage for a moment to bring out one of the film’s stars. Jim Carrey came to the stage to introduce the next Sonic the Hedgehog clip, and his spiel referenced Eggman and Robotnik to say a few.

“The military discusses enlisting Dr. Robotnik’s help. He comes out of a black truck with a big mustache and tells Neal McDonough’s military major that he is in charge now,” the description reads.

“Carrey spews words quickly in his classic manner. He meets Tom, hunts down Sonic, and does some funky silly dance moves. By the end of the clip, he has embraced the full-on classic look of the character from the games.”

So far, this footage has yet to be made public, but fans expect it to go live before the summer comes around. Sonic the Hedgehog is set to hit theaters this November, so the film’s team is prime to begin promoting the video game adaptation in time for the blockbuster season.

So, what do you think about this description? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release in theaters on November 8, 2019. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming movie, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!