Sonic the Hedgehog’s Jim Carrey Explains What Dr. Robotnik Wants

The release date for Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog is fast approaching, and as such, more and more information is being released in the form of interviews, teasers, photos, and behind-the-scenes odds and ends. A recent video features Jim Carrey, who plays Dr. Robotnik in the film, explaining what, exactly, it is his character wants — and praising his mustache.

“Robotnik wants to control humanity with his machines,” Carrey explains in the brief video. “Sonic is a power that he needs to control the world. I think I’m kind of right in the zeitgeist with this character.”

And if you weren’t already aware, here’s some heartbreaking news for you: that’s not Carrey’s mustache on Robotnik in the film. According to the behind-the-scenes interview, which you can check out below, Carrey wishes he could grow it, but alas. It was not meant to be.

There’s more to becoming Dr. Robotnik than a sweet ‘stache…go behind the scenes of #SonicMovie as @JimCarrey discusses his role as the iconic evil genius! Get tickets to see him in theatres Thursday night ➡️ https://t.co/mQCGHOBZMT pic.twitter.com/e6pH0HQhdB — Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 11, 2020

“Being able to do a movie that brings a good memory back and connects with new generations of people, it was really amazing,” Carrey adds. “I’ve been very lucky in that regard. I’m just having so much fun.”

What do you think of what we’ve seen of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie so far? How do you feel about Carrey as Dr. Robotnik? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.