The Next Sonic Game Could be Inspired by Sonic Adventure

While the Sega Dreamcast didn't sell particularly well, the video game console has a faithful fanbase thanks to games like Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2. More than two decades after their release, the two titles are considered a high bar for Sonic the Hedgehog's 3D games, and no one is more aware of that than Morio Kishimoto. On Twitter, the Sonic Frontiers director revealed that he is thinking a lot about the way boosts work in Sonic 3D games, and how he can "challenge the level design without boosts" like in the Adventure games. He then went on to call the Adventure games "a legend."

もちろん、ブーストの利点は理解しています。ブーストとスピンダッシュの共存も実験もするつもりですので、ご安心下さい。ただ、ADVシリーズのような、ブーストの無いレベルデザインに挑戦してみたい気持ちも私にはある、ということです。なんといっても、ADVシリーズはレジェンドなので😅 — Morio Kishimoto (@moq_46) January 23, 2023

It's interesting to think about how the next 3D Sonic game could pull elements from the Dreamcast era! However, fans should bear in mind that Sega has already established that it has no plans to make a "Sonic Adventure 3;" last year, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka firmly stated as such in an interview with IGN. It's definitely possible that things have changed, but it's more likely that Sonic Team will continue to look at elements that worked well in those games and find ways to honor the legacy of Sonic Adventure. Given that five years passed between the releases of Sonic Forces and Sonic Frontiers, fans will likely have to wait a while to see how those plans play out.

Of course, the next Sonic game will likely build on the success of Sonic Frontiers, as well! In a year where a lot of games underperformed, Sonic Frontiers sold quite well for the company, and fans seem pretty happy with it. Sonic Team has already revealed an impressive roadmap for the game, with a lot of free content set to release throughout 2023. Part of that free content will see additional playable characters, including Knuckles, Amy, and Tails. Readers can find out more about those 2023 plans right here.

