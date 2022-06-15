Sega Has No Plans to Make Sonic Adventure 3

✖

In the Dreamcast era, Sega released two entries in the Sonic Adventure series. The games brought Sonic the Hedgehog fully into the world of 3D, establishing an audience that remains passionate more than 20 years later. In a recent interview with IGN, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka was asked about the possibility of making a third entry in the series. While Iizuka seemed open to the idea, he was able to clarify those comments while speaking to Video Games Chronicle. Iizuka stated that the team's focus is on Sonic Frontiers, and there are no immediate plans to make Sonic Adventure 3.

"In the future, yes, Sonic Adventure 3 is there as an idea that at some point it would be cool to maybe explore, but that's not part of the plan and that's not what I'm doing," Iizuka told VGC. "It's all about Frontiers [right now] and we have no plans for Sonic Adventure 3 at this point. I just want to be clear with everyone!"

While a third Sonic Adventure might not be in the cards anytime soon, it's long past time for the original two games to release on more platforms. The first two games can be purchased on Steam and the Microsoft Store, but neither has ever been made available on PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch. Sonic Adventure 2 introduced the world to Shadow the Hedgehog, a character slated to play a major role in Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It's possible the new movie could provide some incentive for Sega to make those games more easily accessible, but we'll just have to wait and see.

While Sonic Adventure might not be seeing a new entry anytime soon, elements introduced in the games continue to live on. Last year, Minecraft added officially-licensed DLC based on Sonic the Hedgehog. As part of the DLC, the developers actually incorporated a Chao Garden, faithfully based on the one from Sonic Adventure 2. Readers can learn more about the DLC right here.

Would you like to see Sega make Sonic Adventure 3? Do the Dreamcast games hold a special place in your heart? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!