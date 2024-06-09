Sega Considering Next Sonic the Hedgehog Remaster

At Summer Game Fest, Sega revealed a lot more information about Sonic x Shadow Generations. The game will include both a new section centered on Shadow, as well as a remaster of Sonic Generations. After countless remasters and re-releases of Sonic's Genesis outings, Sega has started to put more of a focus on his 3D adventures. This remaster of Sonic Generations comes just a few years after Sonic Colors received a similar treatment. In an interview with IGN, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka discussed the possibility of future remasters, and how Sega will determine which game will be selected for that treatment.

"When we remastered Sonic Colors and there was Sonic Colors: Ultimate, we kind of wanted to think about what we could bring next as a remastered title. At that time, Sonic Generations was kind of what everyone was really excited (about), what they really wanted, and was really hungry for. That's why we chose to do Sonic Generations and we added the Shadow Generations portion. Depending on what people like out there, if there's a title people like, we'll think about it for the next remaster."

What Sonic Game Will Get Remastered Next?

It will be interesting to see what direction Sega takes for the next Sonic remaster. Sonic Generations and Sonic Colors were logical choices; both are widely considered two of the best Sonic games out there. Sonic Unleashed and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed are probably the next best candidates, as they both have a lot of fans, and neither game is widely available at the moment. Currently, Sonic Unleashed is only playable on Xbox through backwards compatibility, while Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed can only be found on Xbox and Steam. That means fans on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms are currently out of luck.

Fans have been begging to see the Sonic Adventure games remastered for a long time now, but those games are now more than two decades old. That means they would likely take a lot more work, and a full remake would be needed to really do them justice. Sega knows the demand is there, but whether the company will select those games, or go with a more recent option, remains to be seen.

Sonic x Shadow Generations Release Date

While Sonic fans will no doubt debate about the next remaster, they still have Sonic x Shadow Generations to look forward to, which will be released on October 25th. The game will be arriving on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

