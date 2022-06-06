Sonic Central Presentation Announced by Sega

✖

A new Sonic Central presentation has been announced by Sega, and it's set to take place very soon! The presentation will air on Tuesday June 7th at 12 p.m. ET. According to the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account, the presentation will focus on "upcoming projects, partnerships, and events happening in 2022." A Sonic Central event last year saw the reveal of Sonic Colors Ultimate and Sonic Origins, as well as a teaser for Sonic Frontiers. It's likely the latter two games will also see a good deal of focus during this week's presentation, particularly since Sonic Origins is set to release later this month.

The Tweet from Sega announcing the presentation can be found embedded below. Fans can check out the stream at the official Sonic YouTube channel right here, or at the Twitch channel right here.

Sonic Central returns tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/QAFLNYGZoK — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 6, 2022

Hopefully the presentation will have a lot for fans to look forward to! Many have been worried about Sonic Frontiers, and this could be a great opportunity for Sega to showcase what the open world game will have to offer when it releases later this year. It's been nearly five years since Sonic Team's last game, and reception to Sonic Forces was mostly mixed. Fans are really hoping that Sega can turn things around with Sonic Frontiers, and deliver on the game's full potential.

Of course, there's plenty of other interesting things we could see during the presentation! On social media, many fans have expressed hope that we might see a new 2D game from the developers of Sonic Mania. With two Sonic games slated to release this year, it's hard to say whether Sega will actually announce a new game during the stream. However, it's easy to see why fans might hope that's the case. Sonic Mania is one of the best Sonic games ever, and fans have been begging for years to see a sequel. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what the presentation will bring!

Are you looking forward to the Sonic Central presentation on Tuesday? What are you hoping to see during the stream? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!