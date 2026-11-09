Sony Announces New PlayStation Portal

Sony has announced a new version of the PlayStation Portal, giving its handheld gaming device a Midnight Black makeover alongside an interesting hardware addition. The PlayStation Portal Player Midnight Black launches in Japan on December 10, 2026, for ¥39,980.

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The announcement comes from Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Japanese PlayStation Blog, which confirms that preorders will open on November 13. The new model also includes a one-month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, giving buyers an immediate opportunity to try the device’s cloud streaming abilities without needing to own a PS5. There is an important catch for those interested in the handheld internationally, however: this particular model is exclusive to Japan and requires a Japanese-language system and Japanese-region PlayStation account to use. Unfortunate.

Sony’s New PlayStation Portal Has Something Hidden Inside

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The biggest change is that the Midnight Black model includes additional internal storage, which Sony has stated is intended to use for future functionality. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t explained exactly what that means yet, promising to share more information once those details are finalized.

When the launched in 2023, it was primarily designed to stream games from a PS5 console through Remote Play. Players could access games installed on their console over Wi-Fi, but the device was still dependent on an actual PS5. However, in 2025, when Sony introduced cloud streaming support for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, they allowed compatible games to be played directly on the Portal without needing a console.

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The expansion explains why Sony is dropping the word ‘Remote’ from the product’s name, changing it from PlayStation Portal Remote Player to simply PlayStation Portal Player. The new model otherwise retains the familiar hardware, alongside DualSense features such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Sony has also announced a separate Midnight Black PlayStation Portal Player for South Korea, priced at ₩378,000 and launching on December 10. Like the Japanese edition, it has its own language and account-region restrictions. Neither announcement confirms a release for North America or Europe, leaving international players waiting to see whether these updated models will eventually reach other markets.