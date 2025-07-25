Sony and Bandai Namco Form 68 Billion Yen Strategic Alliance to “Unlock Potential of Compelling IP”

Japan-based corporate juggernauts Sony and Bandai Namco have announced the formation of a “strategic business alliance agreement,” in which Sony acquired 16 million shares of Bandai Namco. The companies anticipate that by collaborating on various games, Anime, and music IPs, they have set the stage to maximize intellectual property (IP) value and capitalize on “rapid market growth.” The deal cost Sony approximately $460 million, or around 68 billion yen, to acquire 2.5% of Bandai Namco.

In a statement from Sony, the partnership was hailed as “promoting collaboration” to create “new and emotionally moving experiences.” Anime and manga fans were explicitly mentioned, suggesting that a focus for the intellectual property collaboration will be in this area.

“Bandai Namco and Sony will focus on expanding the fan community for IP such as anime and manga around the world and strengthening engagement, particularly in the anime field where rapid market growth is anticipated, while merging their strengths to create new and emotionally moving experiences for fans, and as a result of these efforts maximize the value of IP,” said the Sony statement.

Nobuhiko Momaoi, the Executive Vice President of Bandai Namco, used the term “IP axis strategy” to describe the new partnership, viewing it as an opportunity to connect IP fans worldwide.

“We are filled with excitement about the potential to create new entertainment by combining Sony Group’s strengths and technological capabilities across various entertainment fields, with Bandai Namco’s IP axis strategy,” said Momoi. “Through this collaboration, we aim to connect with IP fans worldwide, co-create the future together, and realize our Purpose, ‘Fun for All into the Future,’ and Mid- to Long-term Vision, ‘Connect with Fans.’”

The move appears to be part of a broader strategy for Sony to align itself with talented teams and enhance its creative reach. In October, Sony began acquiring Bungie Creative Studios to support its live-service gaming offerings. The studio’s former Senior Director, Bridget O’Neill, said he was happy with the partnership and he would be taking on a new role with PlayStation Studios.

“Bungie Creative Studios is joining PlayStation Studios to build the foundation for a creative team that can support all PlayStation live service games,” wrote O’Neill. “As part of this move, I am taking on a new role as Senior Director of Creative at PlayStation Studios.”

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

This newer strategic partnership with Bandai Namco comes as Sony has already allowed the company to start re-releasing older PlayStation titles. The first two Patapon games received a new bundle release on PlayStation 5, Steam, and Nintendo Switch on July 11th called Patapon 1 + 2 Replay. In January, a remastered version of Freedom Wars, published by Bandai Namco, made its way onto the same platforms.

Toshimoto Mitomo, Sony’s Chief Strategy Officer, said that the motivation for the Bandai Namco partnership was part of the company’s long-term vision, known as “Creative Entertainment Vision.” According to Sony’s website, the goal with this vision is to “create infinite realities” that seamlessly connect “multi-layered worlds where physical and virtual realities overlap to deliver limitless Kando.”

What are your impressions of this new partnership? Are there any new IP projects from these two companies you are looking forward to?