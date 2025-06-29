New My Hero Academia Game and More to Appear at Bandai Namco Summer Showcase

Bandai Namco is one of the world’s biggest video game publishers. The company has a lot of notable games in the works right now, many of which will be released in 2025. On Wednesday, July 2nd, fans will get a closer look at several of these games thanks to the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase. The event will be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel at 12 p.m. PT. Viewers can expect to learn new information for many titles that have already been announced, and they’ll also see a brand-new game based on My Hero Academia revealed.

As of this writing, a name has not been announced for the My Hero Academia game, but a trademark for the title All’s Justice was filed back in March. That was our first hint about a new game in the works based on the series, and we even saw a leaked logo and key art for the game earlier in the month of June. Now it looks like we’ll finally be getting a full reveal at the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase. A trailer for the event can be found below.

As laid out in the trailer, Bandai Namco will be using this event to showcase several other games, as well. Little Nightmares 3 will show up, following the recent release date announcement. We can also expect to learn more about Shadow Labyrinth, Code Vein II, The Blood of Dawnwalker, and Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree. The showcase will also include a “gameplay deep dive” for Digimon Story: Time Stranger, and there will be something related to Tekken 8. Since the latter game is supposed to get the DLC fighter Fahkumram soon, it’s possible we could see a closer look at how he plays.

The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase will offer a look at two games based on PlayStation properties. Earlier this year, it was announced that Bandai Namco will be publishing Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots and Patapon 1+2 Replay. Unlike previous games in those respective series, both games will be released on non-PlayStation platforms, notably PC and Nintendo Switch. This is a new thing for Sony, and it already has some people speculating about whether we could see a similar treatment for other dormant PlayStation franchises.

All in all, it looks like the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase should have a lot to look forward to. Unfortunately, the publisher has not revealed how long the livestream will last, so it’s impossible to say just how much information we can expect to see. Since many of these games are set to be released within the next few months though, this could offer a great opportunity for Bandai Namco to highlight what it has on the way. The company might be able to win over some viewers that might be on the fence about these games right now.

Are you planning to check out the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase? Which of these games are you most eager to see during the event?