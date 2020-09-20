Miles Morales Co-Creator Is "Blown Away" by Upcoming PS5 Game

✖

In case you missed it, PlayStation showed off a bunch of new gameplay footage from the upcoming video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales last week at the most recent PlayStation 5 showcase event where the price and release date for the next-gen console was also revealed. And the amount of footage was far from brief with the game showing the first look at Ganke, the title's first villain, and more. And Miles Morales co-creator Brian Michael Bendis has even chimed in to say just how impressed he is with how the game appears to be shaping up.

"It's actually hard for me to describe how blown away I am by this," Bendis shared on Twitter. Miles, the character, was created for Marvel Comics by Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli back in the early 2010s, and he largely featured in Marvel's Ultimate universe prior to that world's absorption into the main continuity. (Comics are weird.) The video game deals with this differently, but the character remains unmistakably Miles Morales in every other aspect.

It’s actually hard for me to describe how blown away I am by this. @insomniacgames @MarvelGames @BillRosemann https://t.co/35I0r8pq00 — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) September 17, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

