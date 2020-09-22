Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Saves Will Not Carry Over to the PS5 Remaster

✖

In case you missed it, it was revealed that not only would Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales release for the PlayStation 5 in November, but an Ultimate Edition would include a fully remastered version of the original game called Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered. While the remastered title will include new suits, trophies, and more, some disappointing news has also come out that -- on top of there being no physical version planned -- PlayStation 4 saves will not transfer over to the PS5 remaster.

This comes straight from an answer provided by Insomniac Games over on its official Twitter. Not that the news is exactly surprising -- it's not like saves have traditionally carried over between console generations -- but it is still a bit disappointing. As someone that finished just about everything in Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 except for the DLC, this basically means choosing between playing a clearly superior version all the way through once more or returning to the (still gorgeous) PS4 version with no middle ground.

Saves won’t transfer from the original game to the Remaster — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2020

"The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower," a recent PlayStation blog post about both of the upcoming Spider-Man games on PS5 reads in part. "You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker). You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate. We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Lastly we’re adding three amazing new Spider-Man suits, new photo mode features, and even new trophies for those of you looking to Platinum the game all over again."

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? Are you bummed about saves not transferring for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered?