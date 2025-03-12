Splatoon 3 Gets First New Update in 2025, Patch Notes Revealed

Update: The English patch notes for Splatoon 3 have been added and can be seen down below.

Splatoon 3 is getting its first update in 2025 with some colorful patch notes and bug fixes. The 2022 third-person shooter game is the third installment in the Nintendo series, with Splatoon making a splash on the Wii U in 2015. After three years since its release, there has been no shortage of Splatoon 3 patch notes that have come to the Nintendo Switch game, with the latest being in November 2024. Splatoon 3 Version 9.3.0 will include adjustments to weapons, bug fixes, and Splatfest changes.

While the English patch notes are set to go live today, the Japanese patch notes have been released detailing the changes and fixes. The Splatoon 3 update will make changes to the performances of the main and special weapons as well as bug fixes dealing with player controls. Some issues are resolved in these patch notes including stage-expanding ink coverage in the Hammerhead Bridge, MakoMart, and Bluefin Depot.

To get a look at the new Splatoon 3 update, you can check out the full version 9.3.0 patch notes from Nintendo Support below.

Changes to Multiplayer

Specifications for some main weapons have changed.

Sploosh-o-matic

Neo Sploosh-o-matic Increased the speed of shots by approximately 3% and extended the flight distance. Splattershot Jr.

Custom Splattershot Jr. Increased the speed of shots by approximately 3% and extended the flight distance. Aerospray MG

Aerospray RG Increased the speed of shots by approximately 3% and extended the flight distance. N-ZAP ’85

N-ZAP ’89 Movement speed while firing is now about 5% faster.

Reduced the scatter of shots while on the ground by approximately 5%. Splattershot Nova

Annaki Splattershot Nova Reduced the scatter of shots while jumping by approximately 33%. Big Swig Roller

Big Swig Roller Express Slightly expanded vertical swings’ collision detection with players to make it easier to hit opponents. Painbrush

Painbrush Nouveau Shortened the interval between continuous swings by approximately 1/30th of a second. Mini Splatling

Zink Mini Splatling Reduced the time required to charge fully by approximately 1/20th of a second.



With this change, the time until the first level of charge ends is also reduced by approximately 1/30th of a second. Heavy Splatling

Heavy Splatling Deco

Order Splatling Replica Increased firing duration by approximately 11%.

Reduced the time required to charge fully by approximately 1/20th of a second.



With this change, the time until the first level of charge ends is also reduced by approximately 1/30th of a second. Dapple Dualies

Dapple Dualies Nouveau Increased the speed of shots by approximately 3% and extended the flight distance. Splat Dualies

Enperry Splat Dualies

Order Dualie Replicas Slightly expanded the collision detection with players of shots fired from a normal posture to make it easier to hit opponents.



There is no change to the fact that collision detection is greater for shots fired after a Dodge Roll. Recycled Brella 24 Mk I

Recycled Brella 24 Mk II Slightly expanded the width of spray droplets created by shots.

Reduced the amount of ink consumed when firing a shot by approximately 14%. Sniperwriter 5H

Snipewriter 5B Slightly decreased the width of spray droplets created by shots. Mint Decavitator

Charcoal Decavitator Lengthened the time required for movement to begin when lunging forward with a charge swipe by approximately 1/30th of a second.

Reduced the width of spray droplets created by the ink wave of horizontal slashes by approximately 12%.

Changed the performance of some special weapons

Ultra Stamp Increased the damage dealt by the explosion at the point of impact when the stamp is thrown in the following ways.



Increased the damage dealt to opponents near the center of the explosion from 60.0 to 220.0.

Increased the damage dealt to opponents further from the center of the explosion from 30.0 to 60.0. Triple Splashdown Increased the radius inked by the explosion by approximately 11%. Trizooka For the explosion at the point of impact, reduced the damage dealt to opponents further from the center of the explosion to 35.0.

The damage dealt to opponents near the center of the explosion remains 53.0.



Shortened the duration by approximately 1/2 a second when not equipping the Special Power Up gear ability.

The effect gained from equipping the maximum number of Special Power Up gear abilities will not change.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed.

Octobrush

Orderbrush Replica 200 190 Enperry Splat Dualies 200 190 Douser Dualies FF 200 190 Recycled Brella 24 Mk II 200 190 S-BLAST ’91 190 200 Sniperwriter 5H 210 220

In Bluefin Depot, moved the lamp that was on the bridge in the center of the stage to the top of the elevator.

Changes to Splatfests

Terrain for Tricolor Turf War has changed in some stages.

Eeltail Alley Changed some terrain near the attacking teams’ spawn points to terrain that cannot be inked.

It is now easier to progress forward because, along with slightly expanding the selectable area in Squid Spawn when the defending team starts, shielding objects have been added near the spawn point. Hammerhead Bridge Added shielding objects to make it easier for the attackers to progress forward.

Expanded the area inked by the Sprinkler of Doom. MakoMart Expanded the area inked by the first Sprinkler of Doom. Crableg Capital Changed some terrain near the attacking teams’ spawn points to terrain that cannot be inked. Bluefin Depot Expanded the terrain near the attacking teams’ spawn point.

Changed some terrain near the defending team’s spawn point to terrain that cannot be inked.

Made it easier to invade the center by expanding the grate platform near the height difference connecting the area near the attacking teams’ spawn points to the center, and also adding an inkrail.

Changed the positions of some obstacles to make it easier to go for the Ultra Signal.

Bug fixes

Fixes to Player Controls

Made it so that, when a player uses Super Jump immediately after Squid Spawn, the phenomenon where sometimes an opponent’s attack was blocked immediately after landing will no longer occur.

Fixed an issue where the controller rumbled when shots from the Luna Blaster, Luna Blaster Neo, and Order Blaster Replica hit terrain.

Fixed an issue where, when shots from a Bloblobber or Bloblobber Deco touched a barricade and bounced off, the shots would not display properly on other players’ screens.

Fixed an issue where, when a player with a splatling capable of storing a charge shot performed certain actions to use their sub weapon while storing a charged shot, the charged shot would not end.

Fixed an issue where sometimes, when repeatedly performing dualie Dodge Rolls or splatana lunges while standing on the edge of an elevation difference, the player’s position would become greatly misaligned on other players’ screens and stay that way.

Fixed an issue where sometimes, when the player touched the Rainmaker shield while charging using Reefslider, the Reefslider’s position would display as misaligned to other players. With this fix, players will not be knocked back when charging using Reefslider, even if they touch the Rainmaker shield.

Fixed an issue where sometimes, when a player made continuous stamp attacks with the Ultra Stamp, the interval between attacks would appear irregular to other players.

Fixed an issue where sometimes, when a player in a bad wireless environment did a Super Jump immediately after using Triple Splashdown, their position would not display properly to other players.

Fixes to Multiplayer