Square Enix Reveals What it Would Take for Live a Live Sequel

It took nearly three decades for Square Enix to bring Live a Live to gamers outside of Japan. The RPG first released on the Super Famicom in 1994, and a 2022 remake gave players in North America their first chance to experience what Live a Live had to offer. Live a Live released on Nintendo Switch last summer, and was ported to PlayStation and Steam back in April. During a recent Q&A, producer Takashi Tokita was asked what it might take for the game to finally get a sequel after all these years. Tokita revealed that it all depends on the success of the remaster.

"If the Steam and PlayStation versions of the game can sell a million copies, then I would be very confident in proposing a Live a Live 2 to the company," Tokita said in a video released via the Square Enix Twitter account. The Tweet can be found embedded below.

How did the manga artists influence the worlds of Live A Live? Which extra era would the team love to add? Could there ever be a Live A Live II?



Producer Takashi Tokita returns to answer more of your #LiveALiveQuestions!



The game is out now on PlayStation 5, PS4, and Steam.

Whether or not Live a Live can clear that hurdle remains to be seen. The Nintendo Switch version released on July 26th, 2022, and seemed to perform fairly well, selling 500,000 copies in just over a month. Square Enix hasn't offered an update on the game's performance since, so it's difficult to say how many copies the game has moved overall. It's been about a month since the RPG released on PlayStation and Steam, so hopefully we'll have a better idea soon how the game has been selling!

Live a Live is one of several games that utilizes Square Enix's popular HD-2D art style. The style was first used for Octopth Traveler, and immediately became a hit with RPG fans. Since that game's release, Square Enix has used the HD-2D style for a handful of other games, including Octopath Traveler II and Triangle Strategy. An HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest III was announced two years ago, but nothing has been revealed about the game in quite some time.

