Star Trek: Lower Decks Game Announced

East Side Games Group, the same studio behind the upcoming Doctor Who mobile game, is teaming with ViacomCBS Consumer Products to develop and publish a new game based on Star Trek: Lower Decks. Star Trek: Lower Decks: The Badgey Directive will launch for iOS and Android. It will include storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks and others from across the Star Trek franchise, reimagined through Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ animated aesthetic. The Star Trek: Lower Decks-themed game utilizes ESGG’s Game Kit-Idle technology. Australian studio Mighty Kingdom Limited is co-developing the game alongside ESGG. The Star Trek: Lower Decks-themed idle game will launch worldwide in 2022.

The press release announcing the game promises to include Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ signature style and humor and immerse players into the Star Trek Universe and with characters and settings from across Star Trek’s history. It will join Star Trek’s growing library of mobile games, including Star Trek Fleet Command, Star Trek Timelines, and Star Trek: Legends.

“The Star Trek franchise has had an unmistakable influence on adults and children alike for over 50 years. Being able to bring such a storied franchise to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at ESGG,” said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. “We’re looking forward to sharing this new experience in the Star Trek franchise with everyone from new audiences to Star Trek super fans. This new mobile game is another top tier IP franchise that will only add to an already exciting launch slate in 2022.”

According to the company’s official bio, East Side Games Group (formerly known as LEAF Mobile Inc.) is a game group specializing in free-to-play mobile projects that produce “enduring player loyalty.” East Side’s portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games includes Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar and the upcoming The Office: Somehow We Manage.

The animated comedy's third season debuts this summer.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, executive producer of the Star Trek franchise, in a press release. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks is streaming now on Paramount+.