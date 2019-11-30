Baby Yoda Miniature Brings Adorable Character to Star Wars: Legion and Warhammer 40K

Baby Yoda has been stealing Star Wars fan’s hearts in Disney’s The Mandalorian, and in the process has become the internet’s favorite new meme generator. While we’re still waiting on the deluge of official merchandise and swag for the adorable little guy, one Star Wars fan has made it possible to bring Baby Yoda into your favorite tabletop game of Star Wars: Legion or Warhammer 40K, and yes, the miniature is just as adorable as you would expect. The Baby Yoda mini was created by Skull Forge Studios, and you can get the 3D printed miniature now on ShapeWays (via SpikeyBits).

The 3D printed miniature features Baby Yoda riding in his adorable little hover vehicle, and he can be ordered in Smoothest Fine Detail for $11.50. The miniature is within 1:46 and 1:48, and can’t be printed in any other scales.

Now, the miniature is unofficial, so it does not come from Fantasy Flight Games, Disney, or Games Workshop (for Warhammer), but if you’re looking to add Baby Yoda to your tabletop, this is currently the only way to do it. You can check out the adorable little miniature here.

If you’re unfamiliar with Star Wars: Legion, the game is a tactical miniatures game that has players facing off against each other as the Rebellion or the Empire (in the base set), but there is also another base set that is focused on the Clone Wars era.

You can check out our full review of the Legion Core Set right here, and the official description for Star Wars: Legion can be found below.

“Warfare is an inescapable part of the Star Wars universe, from the blow dealt to the Rebel Alliance in the Battle of Hoth to a few Rebel strike teams taking on a legion of stormtroopers stationed on Endor. Seize your chance to get your boots on the ground and lead your troops to victory with Star Wars: Legion, a miniatures game of thrilling infantry battles in the Star Wars universe!

Star Wars: Legion invites you to join the unsung battles of the Galactic Civil War as the commander of a unique army filled with troopers, powerful ground or repulsor vehicles, and iconic characters like Darth Vader or Luke Skywalker. While innovative mechanics simulate the fog of war and the chaos of battle, the unpainted, easily assembled miniatures give you a canvas to create the Star Wars army you’ve always wanted to lead into battle—whether you fight for the monolithic, oppressive Galactic Empire or the ragtag Rebel Alliance.”

Star Wars: Legion is in game stores now. Let us know if you plan on adding Baby Yoda to the game in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Legion and Tabletop!