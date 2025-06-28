Star Wars Game Normally $40 Only $4 for Limited Time

A Star Wars game that is normally $40 is currently on sale for $4 for a limited time. This massive new 90% discount comes courtesy of Steam, as part of its ongoing Summer Sale, and it is only available until July 10. Those on Steam Deck will be disappointed to see the Star Wars game listed as “unsupported,” but it can be run on the Valve machine as long as you set up the EA launcher.

The Star Wars game in question hails from 2017, and it is primarily a multiplayer game — though it has a single-player offering — however, it has been seeing a resurgence lately, which means this new Steam deal comes at a great time for those who don’t already own the game, which is Star Wars Battlefront II, and more specifically, the Celebration Edition of the Star Wars game.

Developed by DICE and published by EA, Star Wars Battlefront II is a sequel to 2015’s Star Wars Battlefront, which itself was a reboot of the classic Star Wars Battlefront games from the early 2000s.

While the sequel sold well, though not as well as the reboot, it was not received well. It was notably at the heart of the loot box controversy that defined that era of gaming, and it had a very predatory and sluggish progression system. These issues have been remedied, but by the time this happened the game’s opportunity was gone. That said, it has been experiencing a resurgence lately thanks primarily to recent Star Wars Fortnite content, which created a hankering for the Battlefront experience. To this end, last-gen versions of the games have shot to the top of their respective sales charts and the game has experienced a substantial increase in Steam player count.

Unfortunately, for those not on Steam there is no equivalent deal on console at the moment. Meanwhile, it is worth noting this game has been similarly cheap in the past, however, this is the first deep discount since the aforementioned resurgence, at least on digital platforms. That said, a similar deal will no doubt be available on both Steam and console platforms again before the end of the year, if history is any indication of future discounts.

