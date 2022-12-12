Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's Cameron Monaghan Talks Playing Cal Kestis in Live-Action

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor star Cameron Monaghan has opened up about the idea of playing Cal Kestis in a live-action capacity. As Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has gone on to become incredibly popular within the past couple of years, fans have started to make it known that they'd like to see the franchise's main protagonist, Kestis, appear in a Star Wars movie or series on Disney+. And while no such plans from Lucasfilm or Disney have been announced, Monaghan himself seems very receptive to the idea.

In a new conversation with EW, Monaghan opened up about the idea of playing Cal Kestis outside of the Star Wars Jedi video game series. Although Monaghan stressed that he's more focused on giving a great performance as Kestis in both Fallen Order and Survivor, he also made clear that he would be interested in exploring the character further if those in charge of the Star Wars property decided to pursue such a direction.

"I love this character," Monaghan said simply. "They're starting to explore him through other mediums — we have a novel coming up. It's been really amazing doing it within the video game space because I think games are vastly under-explored and underutilized, and are only really getting their due in this moment — people are looking at games and seeing they're incredible and moving and significant. So my priority right now is to make sure we have a satisfying arc within the games. What happens or where Star Wars wants to go from there is anybody's guess, but I can say I love Cal and it's been a joy finding him over the past few years. So we'll see."

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Monaghan and his portrayal of Kestis, the one thing we do know is that we won't have to wait much longer to see him play the character again. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release early next year on March 17, 2023, and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

How do you feel about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor based on what we've seen of the sequel so far? And are you someone that would like to see Kestis appear in live-action Star Wars shows or movies? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.