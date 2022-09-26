Star Wars Report Claims Disney Wants Way More Video Games

Star Wars fans have a lot of video games to look forward to over the next few years, including highly-anticipated titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the Knights of the Old Republic remake. However, it seems that Disney has ambitious plans for the future. According to sources for Insider Gaming, the house of the mouse want to release two new Star Wars games within each fiscal year, including one AAA game and one smaller title. It's hard to say whether this will factor in games like the HD remasters Aspyr has released over the last few years, or if those types of games will continue to release alongside entirely new titles.

Of course, the Star Wars franchise has produced a massive number of video games over the last 40 years, starting with 1982's The Empire Strikes Back on Atari 2600. Things have changed a lot since those days, as the Star Wars video games have become an integral part of the overall canon; it's not unusual now to see elements from games like Jedi: Fallen Order influencing live-action shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star Wars video games have seen a lot of financial success, as well. Since debuting earlier this year, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has sold an incredible number of copies across its various platforms.

Hopefully these games will maintain a strong level of quality! Two releases per years certainly isn't unheard of for a major franchise, and Star Wars is one of the biggest in the world. Releasing a smaller game per year alongside a AAA release could also allow for the franchise to offer a greater amount of diversity. While some Star Wars fans are no doubt excited for Jedi: Survivor, others might prefer smaller titles like Star Wars: Pinball.

For now, Star Wars fans should take this report with a grain of salt. While this type of release schedule sounds quite possible, sources can sometimes get things wrong, or plans can change. Regardless, it seems Star Wars fans will have a lot of video games to play over the coming years!

What types of Star Wars games are you hoping to see in the future? Do you think two games a year is too many? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!