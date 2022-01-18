Stardew Valley Creator Teases Second New Game

Last year, Stardew Valley developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone revealed his second game, Haunted Chocolatier, which, like Stardew Valley, he’s making by himself. And so far, it looks and sounds like a spiritual successor to Stardew Valley. However, it’s not the only new game the developer is making. Barone has confirmed he’s working on a second game, though when this game will be revealed, we don’t know; Barone doesn’t say.

What Barone does say is that Haunted Chocolatier will likely release first and that this second game isn’t a lone-wolf effort like Stardew Valley and Haunted Chocolatier. In other words, it’s being made with other developers, though it’s unclear if it will be with another studio proper or just a mix and match of developers. Whatever the case, Barone says the situation provides him “the best of both worlds.”

In the interview, the way this second new game is talked about, it sounds like it will be very different from its predecessor and perhaps considerably more ambitious. However, for now, this is just speculation.

H/T, Game Informer.