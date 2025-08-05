Starfield Reportedly Adding Feature Bethesda Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

A new sizeable update for Starfield was released today, featuring a short list of minor fixes. However, it has still got the community talking after reports of newly discovered code references that point towards the development of a long-requested feature: interplanetary travel. Although mods have been created to address the lack of proper space travel in Starfield, it appears that the development team may be considering implementing an official version of the highly sought-after feature.

A Reddit post surfaced on r/Starfield, claiming to have found lines in the code that pointed towards interplanetary travel being a feature in an upcoming update. Several lines found in PSC scripting files reference a “cruise mode,” including lines checking if cruise is enabled and triggers for when a “ship arrives in cruise mode.”

Despite interplanetary travel being a feature consistently at the top of the list among the game’s fans, Bethesda has thus far stopped short of promising it in future content updates. It’s possible that, after disappointing some fans with a lack of features at launch, the developer wants to ensure they have it working before they announce any progress made toward achieving expanded travel.

Currently, there isn’t seamless travel between planets in Starfield. Players must wait for loading screens when traveling to new areas, a game flaw that undermines the immersion of a free and open universe for some Starfield fans.

Despite lacking official confirmation from Bethesda, there are still other reasons, beyond this discovery in the code, for fans to be hopeful that the feature will eventually come to the game.

A mod initially released back in 2024 called Astrogate proved that the concept was possible. The mod features FTL travel, where players fully control the pace at which their ship hurtles through space. It also features an Autopilot mode, allowing players to decide how they want to spend their time while waiting for their ship to arrive at its destination.

Just going off what data miners have found in the code doesn’t give too many hints about what an official version of the feature may look like. However, based on words like “cruise” and “arrival,” it seems like the current attempt at the feature may have players setting their destination in a scripted event. References to the phrase “far travel” separate from the typical “fast travel” that players are used to suggest that the feature will be more robust than Starfield gamers may expect.

However, just because the references were found in the code does not confirm they are definitely coming to the game. It’s possible the feature may have been tested but abandoned, or that it may be referencing some completely different feature entirely. Still, it will be interesting to see the response to the potential of this long-awaited feature coming to the game officially. It’s possible that if enough people get excited about it, it may tip the scales for the developers to fully commit to releasing it.