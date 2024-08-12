Starfield Leak Reveals First Look at Vehicle Gameplay

Starfield‘s first expansion is due out later this year. Developer Bethesda hasn’t locked down a firm date for the Shattered Space DLC but has released a few details about what players should expect. Fans of the space-faring adventure will take players on a much stranger journey than the base campaign, featuring derelict space stations full of dead bodies and spider-like aliens. The Starfield team also announced that Shattered Space will finally give fans access to a land vehicle to make hoofing it around the game’s planets much quicker. Bethesda shared an image of the upcoming vehicles back in May, but a new leak appears to show one of them in action.

The leak was first posted to 4Chan but was shared on Twitter by Rebs Gaming, a relatively well-known Xbox leaker in the community. The 28-second clip shows the player characters driving what looks like a buggy over some dunes in first-person. There’s also an image in the leak showing the full vehicle. As you’d expect, it looks like the kind of off-road buggy you’d want to have at your disposal if you were exploring an unknown planet. Of course, you’ll want to take all of this with a massive grain of salt until Bethesda announces something official, but it does line up with expectations from what the team has said thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hopefully, we’ll get our official first look at land vehicles in motion relatively soon. We know that Xbox will have a big presence at Gamescom later this month, so that seems a likely place to learn more. Bethesda has presentations planned for Starfield: Shattered Stars and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Neither game has a firm release date, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Xbox and Bethesda finally give us release dates as part of the show. If they don’t share the release date at that event, they’ll have to do it soon because the end of the year is quickly coming to a close.

Fortunately, there’s still plenty to do in Starfield while you wait. Bethesda has been releasing smaller updates quite often over the last few months. It’s not on the level of Shattered Space, but it’s something to help bide the time. Starfield is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC. Remember, it’s a first-party game, so if you have Xbox Game Pass, you can download it at no extra cost.