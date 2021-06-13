Starfield: Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About First Trailer Reveal

E3 2021 is officially upon us, and it has given quite a lot of updates within the video game world. That was especially the case for Sunday's programming, which started off the day with presentations from Xbox and Bethesda. Kicking off the proceedings was the first full trailer for Starfield, the long-awaited science fiction RPG from the Elder Scrolls and Fallout developer. While the game was first announced at E3 all the way back in 2018, gamers have been curious for more details surrounding the game — and with this year's E3, they finally got their wish. A brief cinematic teaser was shown during the presentation, providing the best look yet at the game's cosmic world, along with a targeted release date of November 11, 2022.

In addition to being a long-time in the making, Starfield is the first new franchise from Bethesda Game Studios in over 25 years.

“After Fallout 4 ended,” Bethesda head Todd Howard said of when work on the game began. “End of 2015? But back when we -- 2004, we had made a list of what we might want to do in the future. Epic science-fiction game, that’s always been on my mind. Post-apocalyptic, Fallout, was our first choice. Sci-fi was our second at the time, when we got the Fallout license. We were going to do our own post-apocalyptic universe if we didn’t get Fallout.”

Soon after the Starfield trailer and release date were revealed, the Internet was flooded with reactions to the new bits of information. Some are relishing in the fact that the game will be an Xbox/PC exclusive, while others are disappointed by that fact. And many are reacting to the visuals — or lack thereof — from the long-awaited first trailer. Here are just a few of those responses.