Starfield: Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About First Trailer Reveal
E3 2021 is officially upon us, and it has given quite a lot of updates within the video game world. That was especially the case for Sunday's programming, which started off the day with presentations from Xbox and Bethesda. Kicking off the proceedings was the first full trailer for Starfield, the long-awaited science fiction RPG from the Elder Scrolls and Fallout developer. While the game was first announced at E3 all the way back in 2018, gamers have been curious for more details surrounding the game — and with this year's E3, they finally got their wish. A brief cinematic teaser was shown during the presentation, providing the best look yet at the game's cosmic world, along with a targeted release date of November 11, 2022.
In addition to being a long-time in the making, Starfield is the first new franchise from Bethesda Game Studios in over 25 years.
“After Fallout 4 ended,” Bethesda head Todd Howard said of when work on the game began. “End of 2015? But back when we -- 2004, we had made a list of what we might want to do in the future. Epic science-fiction game, that’s always been on my mind. Post-apocalyptic, Fallout, was our first choice. Sci-fi was our second at the time, when we got the Fallout license. We were going to do our own post-apocalyptic universe if we didn’t get Fallout.”
Soon after the Starfield trailer and release date were revealed, the Internet was flooded with reactions to the new bits of information. Some are relishing in the fact that the game will be an Xbox/PC exclusive, while others are disappointed by that fact. And many are reacting to the visuals — or lack thereof — from the long-awaited first trailer. Here are just a few of those responses.
2022?! 😅 #Starfield #E32021 #xbox pic.twitter.com/wmIzuPXKFN— Mark (@AceCardGamingYT) June 13, 2021
#Starfield, #XboxExclusive and #GamePassDAYONE, #E32021 #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/1Z6gBnL7hL— Alex Brailsford (@albobbiddy) June 13, 2021
Starfield looks awesome! Also, it's great to see that they're making it exclusive and next gen! pic.twitter.com/Ixfry2X1e2— Captain Gaming 🦋 (@Captain_Gaming5) June 13, 2021
Couldn't care less for #Starfield especially coming over a year away, been waiting for a new Elder Scrolls game for almost 10 years.— King in the North (@itsDWE) June 13, 2021
Starfield...no gameplay, no hype. #E32021— Matches Malone (@cell_0801) June 13, 2021
I don't really like Fallout 3 and Skyrim but Starfield coming to Gamepass might make me give it a chance 🤔 #E32021— Victor Vieira (@TheVictorVieira) June 13, 2021
My emotional state tomorrow during Xbox's & Bethesda's showcase 🥲🥲 #finally #Starfield #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/yMS1XlIs5y— Dom (@JustDomShow) June 12, 2021
Starfield will be available via the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC when it releases. For more coverage on sci-fi RPG, E3 2021, Xbox, Bethesda, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here.
Very interested in #Starfield. Definitely going to be getting an Xbox for that one.
Game Pass Day One!!!!!!!!!!#E32021 #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/kszuBhA7q0— David Cameron 🟨🟥 (@GamerBhoy89) June 13, 2021
I love space! #Starfield #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/9FVlrqcGc9— Christian Johannesén (@phatseejay) June 13, 2021
Is it weird that I got nostalgia just from a release date? #Starfield #E32021 pic.twitter.com/4XE7zxeuGJ— Wyatt Layne (@WyattLayne) June 13, 2021