Starship Troopers: Extermination Reveals Release Date, Singleplayer Campaign

Last year, developer Offworld revealed Starship Troopers: Extermination, a 16-player co-op FPS that puts players in the shoes of a Deep Space Vanguard Trooper in their quest to fight back against the bugs. The game has been available in early access via Steam for more than a year now, with Offworld introducing several quality-of-life and balance updates over the last few months. However, Starship Troopers: Extermination is almost ready for primetime as the developers have announced an official release date, while also unveiling a few new features and revealing that it'll launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Starship Troopers: Extermination Release Date

As mentioned, one of the big announcements from Offworld is that Starship Troopers: Extermination is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S when it launches. Currently, the release date is set for October 11th, though that could always move around depending on how development goes. That said, with the game spending more than a year in early access, it doesn't seem like it would be delayed without something going drastically wrong.

The release date isn't the only big news the team shared. We also learned that Starship Troopers: Extermination is getting a single-player campaign mode alongside the 1.0 launch. This campaign includes 25 missions and features actor Casper Van Dien. Fans of the Starship Troopers franchise will recognize him as the actor behind Johnny Rico, a general in the United Citizen Federation. It was also revealed that Extermination will support full cross-play between PC and consoles, making it an easy sell to your console friends if you've been playing the game during early access. Finally, publisher Knights Peak revealed that Extermination is getting a physical release, so if you're a fan of physical media, be sure to keep an eye out.

Knights Peak 2024 Catalog

While the marquee announcement from publisher Knights Peak's showcase, the team did announce a few other projects. Fans of games like Donkey Kong Country and Crash Bandicoot should add Nikoderiko: The Magical World to their wishlist. Not only does the upcoming game from VEA Games feature classic platforming action and animal companions, but the team has partnered with legendary composer David Wise for the music. It's due out later this summer on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Finally, the team revealed a new project from Primal Game Studio called Mandragora. The team is largely made up of former Black Hole Entertainment devs (Might and Magic Heroes VI and Crazy Taxi: Fare Wars). This new project is a mix of Metroidvania and soulslike and is due out later this year on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.