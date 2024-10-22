State of Decay 2 Says Goodbye with One Final Update

State of Decay 3 from Xbox-owned developer Undead Labs finally gave fans their best look yet at the game earlier this year with the developer confirming that it was gradually turning its attention fully towards that game. Unfortunately for State of Decay 2 players, however, that new attention towards State of Decay 3 meant that work on the current State of Decay game would naturally have to end soon. After confirming that it’d eventually be leaving State of Decay 2 behind, the game got its final update today with some last-minute outfits and changes to hold players over until State of Decay 3 eventually releases.

While that does mean that there’s no more State of Decay 2 content coming down the line, the end of an era for games like this at least means that players are able to reap the benefits of the last blowout update so to speak. For example, there were some items in State of Decay 2 that were seasonal or exclusive which were unobtainable by players who didn’t get them the first time around. Since there would be no more updates to bring those back in the future, Undead Labs has reopened the vault now with exclusives and more available again.

State of Decay 3 doesn’t yet have a release date, so it could come out in 2025, but it could be later as well. Until we learn more about that game from Undead Labs, here’s everything that’s included in State of Decay 2‘s final update:

New Outfits

Hats

Fire Fighter Helmets (4) – Black, Blue, Yellow, and White

Fedora (4) – Tan, Black, Gray, and Brown

Pilot Cap (3) – Navy, Brown, and White

Outback Hunter (4) – Dark Brown, Light Brown, Black, and Brown

Gambler Hat (5) – Black, Prairie, Woodland, Stormcloud, and White

Trucker Hat – Fitz

Campaign Hat (2) – Park Service Black, and Park Service Beige

Combat Helmet (6) – Reactor Security Team, Raven Black, Operation Jungle Tangle, Operation Explosive Dusk, Coyote Brown, and Desert Sand

Aviator Helmet (3) – Nightjar Squadron, Crop Duster, and Midnight Bomber Black

Buccaneer Bandanna (3) – Gunner Black, Powder Monkey, and Cursed Waters Green

Outfits

Gas Station Jacket (3) – Spiroil, Little Piggy Towing, and Goodweather Air

Firefighter Turnout Coat (1) – Tan

Basic Tee (5) – Alba Hotdogs, Dirty Bird Espresso, Swine and Bovine, County Fair, and Wooly Bugger

Pirate Jacket (2) – Driftwood, and Seaweed

Kraken Hoodie (2) – Yellow, and Purple

Re-Released Exclusives

Hats

Cattleman Hat – Undead Green

Combat Helmet – Shaggy Jack

Hockey Mask – Gruesome Killer

Jack O’ Lantern Mask – Fiery Grin

Scarecrow Mask – Grim Stitch

Swine and Bovine Mask

Winter Beanie (5) – Candy Stripe PomPom, Decay PomPom, Light PomPom, Nightmare PomPom, and Snowflake PomPom

Outfits

Juggernaut Jacket (3) – Jugg Heart, Jugg Skull, and Shaggy Jack

Ninja Hoodie (2) – Age of Empires II, and Anniversary Logo

Outlaw Vest – Sea of Thieves

Swine & Bovine Apron

Ugly Sweater (5) – Blue Snowflake, Candy Cane, Decay the Halls, Holiday Nightmare, and Reindeer Lights

Vehicles

Rhames V – Tiger Claw

Brogan Rapscallion – Pizza Cat

Brogan Rapscallion – Anime Team

Miragra – Flaming Demon Skull

Miragra – Barbed Heart

Vagabond – Gambler

Pilato – Kraken

Wizard Van

Weapons

Titan Bat – Melee Weapon: Blunt

Zed Piercer – Melee Weapon: Blunt

Zed-Swatter – Melee Weapon: Blunt

Skullsplitter – Melee Weapon: Bladed

Grass Cutter – Melee Weapon: Bladed

Quality of Life Improvements

Water will Slow Vehicles – Water resistance will now reduce vehicle speed while travelling through lakes and waterways. Be sure to choose the right vehicle type for the job as each handles differently. A 4×4, for example, will outperform a Sports Coupe in the water.

Community Inventories – While over in the base, you can now access individual Survivors’ inventories from the Community screen, allowing you to quickly view or equip their items, transfer items between you, or store their gear (including rucksacks) into base storage. No more hunting around the base to find the Survivor you need!

Zombie spawning has been removed after certain noise events – Failed search crashes and door slams will no longer spawn new zombies. These noise events will now simply attract already existing zombies to the location.

We’ve reduced the distance at which characters automatically attempt to climb down from ledges. Additionally, characters will no longer attempt to climb down unintentionally whilst the player is aiming, which could often lead to some frustrating moments.

Rucksacks can now be deposited at claimed Landmark Outposts.

Game Adjustments

The likelihood of the Blood Donor Enclave Arc appearing has been adjusted to match that of the other Arcs.

The Blood Donor Morale Bonus has been adjusted to +6 Community Morale, down from the previous value of +15, which was deemed too strong.

The following weapons can be obtained as rewards for defeating the Black Heart and killing a Jugg during the Gargantua Mutation Curveball: RTX Piranha, RTX Rampart, RTX Cyclone, RTX Cyclone Tactical, and MCX Osprey RT.

In response to community feedback that it was appearing too frequently, the delay and cooldown for the Bangernomics Curveball have been somewhat increased.

There is now a chance for new characters to receive the Blood Donor trait.

Prone Zombies set up to ambush now have an increased sight range from 1m to 6m, allowing them to react more quickly to approaching characters.

The health of the Gargantua Mutation Juggernauts has been increased for each level of Impact in the Curveball Settings.

The Haven Device has been rebalanced to improve it’s overall effectiveness. It will now have a noticeable presence over the course of multiple waves during a base siege.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay Fixes

Improved the reliability of the automatic ladder interaction which would sometimes fail, causing the character to walk right over the ladder and fall from a height.

You can now build a staging area after claiming the Leeds Concrete Silos landmark. Additionally, the previous issue of the ‘Elimination of Daily Materials Cost’ stacking has been resolved.

Using heavy weapons now correctly grants Endurance XP as intended.

Zombie and Combat Fixes

Fixed a bug in which Zombies sometimes became unresponsive after getting stuck in their idle state.

Fixed an issue in which the finisher prompt appeared when a finishing move could not be executed due to lack of stamina.

Fixed an issue in which Zombies would sometimes attack and magnetically teleport towards survivors on upper levels.

Fixed an issue where a downed hostile human would remain incapacitated indefinitely.

Resolved an issue where melee attacks missed when they should have hit.

Fixed an issue where Ferals could instantly destroy certain vehicles by attaching to and attacking specific points.

Resolved an issue in which Blood Plague Bloaters were not appearing in Heartland Hordes.

Curveball Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Radio Silence Curveball could not appear correctly in Drucker County, Cascade Falls, and Meagher Valley.

Resolved an issue where Ignited Zombies during the Fuelling the Plague Curveball were not receiving any damage from weapons.

Resolved an issue where Armored Zombies persisted after the Lost Platoon Curveball had expired.

Removed the unintended instances where the same Curveball could appear twice simultaneously.

Resolved a bug that caused Curveball objectives to be unpinned or removed from the Goals menu when their Optional Objective was completed.

Resolved an issue where some Curveball effects did not update after changing Impact in the Curveball settings.

Fixed an issue where the Vicious Rumours Curveball displayed incorrect values when adjusting the impact in the Curveball settings. Previously, the ‘Less Influence Received from Selling’ minor effect had major values, and vice versa, causing the curveball to reduce the influence gained from trading more than intended.

Resolved various issues where the Vicious Rumours Curveball did not increase the radio prices for the Independence Pack and the Locate Plague Heart radio command.

Adjusted Vicious Rumours to display the correct sell prices when the Curveball is active.

Adjusted the Curveball Stamina action effects in ‘Up and At Em’ and ‘Under the Weather’ to account for all stamina-cost actions.

Reimplemented the damage warning that triggers when entering the Toxic Miasma of a Black Heart.

Fixed an issue in which Curveballs appearing could cause a crash on multiplayer.

Mission Fixes

Resolved a crash issue that occurred when approaching the mission location for one of the ‘Mysterious Broadcast’.

Resolved the issue where Zombies from infestations were not spawning in taller buildings (such as the Factory Husk in Heartland), which prevented clearing the infestation and potentially blocking certain missions.

Resolved an exploit in Heartland where the CLEO Supply drop mission could be bypassed by leaving the site and returning to zero Zombies, which auto-completed the mission. Now, the mission will be abandoned and must be redone.

Resolved an issue in ‘Living in a Materials World’ where the optional objective might be impossible to complete under certain conditions.

Resolved an issue in ‘Builder Legacy: Useful Utilities’ where Energy Drinks now count towards completing the objective of building an item that requires power or water

UI and Settings Fixes