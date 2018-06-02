State of Decay 2 Gets Huge 20GB Patch Focused on Stability

Developer Undead Labs has released a brand-new State of Decay 2 patch that brings a hearty slab of improvements and fixes. The only problem? It’s 20GBs.

According to Undead Labs, the new update – patch 1.2 – doesn’t add any new features, but rather takes to improving what is already in the game, squashing bugs, tuning up gameplay, and implementing quality of life improvements. As for why its download size is so huge, the developer doesn’t say, and rather just suggests it’s due to all of the stability improvements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update is automatic, so you will be prompted to install it upon logging in. It will not affect your saved game in any fashion.

Jeff Strain, Studio Head at Undead Labs accompanied the announcement of the patch with the following:

“Hey fellow survivors, I just wanted to drop in a quick personal note on behalf of the development team to thank you for your support and for jumping in with us on State of Decay 2. This patch today is just the beginning — we have big plans for State of Decay 2, and we’re humbled and appreciative to you for giving us the opportunity to make those big plans happen. Keep playing, keep surviving (or not, as sometimes happens), and stay tuned for more good stuff!”

State of Decay 2 is available for Xbox One and PC. Despite failing to set the critical world afire, and despite launching with a myriad of performance and stability issues, the open-world zombie survival game quickly raced pass one million players in two days.

Below, you can view the full 1.2 patch notes:

The 1.2 patch features significant improvements related to:

Increased stability

Improved networking interactions for clients

Improved networked vehicle interactions

Elimination of Out Of Memory crashes – Patch 1.2 Highlights – Gameplay

Grenades no longer get stuck and explode in front of client character’s face or behind their head while throwing

Fixed instances of clients dealing damage to their host’s non-active community members with explosives

Flashlight beams no longer cast shadows from the player’s character model (which had caused flickering shadows)

Characters no longer “self-shadow” when using a flashlight in multiplayer

Fixed issue with doors appearing the opposite of the state they are in

Resolved situation where, when getting into vehicles, the camera could become detached from the player’s character

Fixed issue where, when clients swap weapons while in vehicles, the weapons do not swap upon exit from vehicle

Fixed rare bug that could prevent Warlord legacy arc from being completed

Fixed rare bug that could block Sheriff legacy arc from starting

Fixed issue where player’s loot sometimes becomes invisible until their entire backpack is deposited into a Supply Locker Networking and Multiplayer

Numerous networking bandwidth and CPU improvements

Game now exits to main menu faster when a client loses their internet connection, so players will no longer hang after dismissing the pop-up

Improved network vehicle interactions in multiplayer games to address weird “rubber-banding” and physics issues (including cars flying into the air).

Host facilities no longer appear invisible to clients during multiplayer Zombie and Character Behavior

Zombies no longer become immune to the Assault Kick

Reduction of step height to prevent survivors popping up onto props while moving HUD

Fixed issue with player HUD disappearing after NPCs are executed by zombies

Community advice list no longer shows up under vignette on the map Environment and Collision

Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players or vehicles were getting stuck

Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players were getting stuck in an infinite freefall animation loop

Elimination of white line that appears when driving at night time

Addressed a variety of spots in world where player was not able to climb over props they should’ve been able to

Additional polish and reduction of LOD popping

Additional lighting tuning passes, reduction in glowing props Other Fixes