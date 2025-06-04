Steam Gets New Free Demo for Highly Anticipated 2025 Game

Occasionally, Steam offers free demos for some of the most highly anticipated video games. Some of these are available for a limited time, while others are permanent listings on the digital storefront. The latest free demo is of the former, and it is for the upcoming 3rd-person action-adventure game Hell Is Us. Developed by Rogue Factor and published by Nacon, this is arguably one of the most anticipated games of the year, and now PC players can check out a snippet of the game right now.

The Hell Is Us demo is available between now and June 16th. To begin downloading the demo, go to the game’s store page on Steam, and the option to download should be just below the video and description that are found at the top of all Steam listings. In terms of what the demo covers, the developers state that it “begins right at the start of the game.” However, the studio did not give information about how long the demo is. Like most demos, it is meant to give players a glimpse of gameplay, and ease players into its various systems.

Unfortunately for console players, the Hell Is Us demo is only available on PC due to “technical constraints.” However, the developer reassured players that the PC and console versions of the games will launch simultaneously.

“We know many of you are eagerly awaiting the game, and we would have loved to offer the demo on consoles as well,” says Rogue Factor. “Unfortunately, due to technical constraints, this isn’t currently possible — it’s simply much easier to release a demo on PC. Please rest assured: Hell is Us will launch simultaneously on PC and consoles, with the same content and the same level of polish. Development is progressing equally across all platforms — this limitation only concerns the demo.”

In terms of features, the demo is only available in English. This is not indicative of the full release, as the game will have English and French voice action, as well as text and subtitles for English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified), Russian, Polish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Turkish. It will also have three difficulty options, as well as other customization options to tailor the experience.

PC specs for Hell Is Us are available on its Steam page. It does seem like most gaming PCs made within the past five years will be able to handle the game. The minimum requirements list an Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X processor, 16GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT.

Hell Is Us

“Hell Is Us is a 3rd-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration. Explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey.

“As well as the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat. Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance.”

Hell Is Us will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 4.