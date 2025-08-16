One of the Best Steam Games Only $2 for 24 Hours

One of the best games of all time, and consequently, one of the best Steam games of all time, is on sale for just $1.99. The game in question hails from 2016, a year where it went head-to-head with the likes of Overwatch, Doom, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Titanfall 2 for Game of the Year, at The Game Awards at least. It ended up losing in this category to Overwatch, but it did win Best Art Direction and Best Independent Game that night. That game is Inside, and it is so cheap right now it might as well be free.

The new deal, as noted, comes the way of Steam. The catch is the Steam deal is set to expire in roughly 24 hours, around midday of August 17. After this, the 90 percent discount will expire, and the game will return to its normal $20 price point. And as you would expect with a 90 percent discount, Inside has never been made cheaper than this in its 9-year existence. And there is little reason to expect this to ever change at this point.

A Pioneering Indie Game

In 2016, the indie scene had already been established by breakout hits years earlier than Inside. However, Inside and other indie games from this era — including fellow 2016 indie game Stardew Valley — no doubt helped push indie games further into the mainstream. To this end, there aren’t many indie games in the conversation for best games of their generation, let alone of all time.

At three to four hours long, Inside doesn’t offer up the most content for your buck even at $2. However, it is a very high quality three to four hours. The game is a puzzle platformer, but neither the puzzles nor the platforming are very challenging. Inside is a game about atmosphere and the experience, and in this regard it is second to very few games. As noted in the list above, its predecessor, 2010’s Limbo, is also on sale for just $0.99. Inside is really just Limbo but refined and expanded, however, for those that want to see the progression, and experience one of the great PS3 and Xbox 360 era games, you can do so, and get its sequel, for a combined $3. You can’t beat that.