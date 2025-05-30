Stellar Blade Just Got a Surprise PC Demo

Those who’ve been waiting for Stellar Blade‘s PC release, you’re in luck. Today, PlayStation announced that a demo for the otherworldly action title, once a PlayStation exclusive, is available now for Steam players to try out. The title, which is expected to launch on June 11th, has been highly anticipated by PC users, as the original game was a hit when it launched in April 2024. The PC version of Stellar Blade had been teased for quite some time, with confirmation this year and the release date leaked not long after. Now, fans will get a chance to play the game in a whole new way, and get a taste of the new features that come with it.

Stellar Blade, for those unaware, is an acclaimed action title from South Korean studio Shift Up, known for Goddess of Victory: Nikke. You play as Eve, a freedom fighter sent to Earth to fight the Naytibas, an alien race hellbent on destroying the human race. Through hack-and-slash gameplay akin to Bayonetta and Nier: Automata, you’ll take on whatever comes your way and save whatever is left of humanity. In our review of the title, which we gave a 4 out of 5, we said, “…Stellar Blade boasts some surprisingly involved combat systems and fantastic creature designs all in a relatively compact experience.” While some controversy was put towards the game regarding the protagonist’s costume choices, the action gameplay and intriguing world was enough to warrant a PC release and, now, a demo.

Stellar Blade Demo Now Available on Steam

The demo, which lasts around 40 minutes, is similar to the one originally released on PlayStation 5 last year, but will now include a new boss for fans to tackle once the main demo is complete. The demo is also free to download wherever, not being region-locked like it was before. Save data will also be transferrable to the main game once it releases, making it a great way to see how the title will play on PC, what with the AI upscaling, 4K textures, ultrawide monitor support, and unlocked frame rate. As mentioned before, the demo is available on Steam and Windows. Fortunately, for those who enjoy the demo, Stellar Blade, both the Standard and Complete Editions, are currently 10% off on Fanatical, so you can save humanity and some cash on your end.

Stellar Blade will release on PC via Steam and Windows on June 11th. As mentioned before, the demo for Stellar Blade is now available for PC players to try. For all things Stellar Blade, PC, and more, keep it here at ComicBook.