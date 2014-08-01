Here’s A Closer Look At Stern Pinball’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Pinball Game

Back in October, we reported the news that the next table to come from Stern Pinball to arcades and establishments everywhere would be Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, based on the hit film of the same name.

This week, the team over at Dead Flip had a chance to stop by the Stern Pinball factory to give the table a closer look, and see what kind of bonus rounds that it had to offer.

The video can be found here, and you can also watch it below to get a closer look. The team was smart enough to hook up the display via direct feed, so everything that you see on the video screen with the machine can be seen while they go through gameplay. This includes snippets of video from the Guardians film, as well as selections from its soundtrack, like "Hooked On a Feeling" by Blue Suede.

Now for the bad news. The table looks to be based around the original film, where the Guardians formed together to take on Ronan. There's no sign of any events or activities from the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. There's a possibility that Stern Pinball could follow up on this with a sequel table, or maybe even wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to roll around in 2020 and combine the events from the two films into the one table.

For now, though, this is looking like a pretty great table. Here's the official description straight from the Stern Pinball page:

"The game will immerse players in a dynamic, challenging, and galactic pinball environment where Star-Lord, Rocket, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, and Groot battle Ronan to stop him from using the Infinity Stone to destroy the galaxy.

Stern's Guardians of the Galaxy Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models are packed with features that provide an irresistible gameplay experience. Each game features a sculpted and interactive ball-eating Groot. In addition, a custom sculpted Rocket figure will keep players on their toes as it blasts the ball back at rocket speed. Color-changing inserts highlight the mysterious and interactive Orb, which opens to reveal the powerful Infinity Stone. The Limited Edition and Premium models also feature extra magnets, custom artwork, RGB lighting, and sculpted Groot arms that sprawl across the playfield."

The table can be purchased at this link, and is available in three forms: Pro, Premium and Limited Edition. They all vary in price and design, with the Limited being the highest, but there's no doubt that some avid Marvel fans will find these to be quite collectible – even if they don't feature the second film.

You can also check out Guardians of the Galaxy when it (gradually) arrives in local arcades, bar arcades and other establishments. Enjoy, a-holes!