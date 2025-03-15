New York Times Strands Answers for March 15th

Want to know how to solve today’s Strands puzzle? We’ve got you covered, as we got all of the answers, including today’s Spangram, for March 15th’s Strands puzzle for The New York Times, complete with some hints, tips and tricks to help you out. Since 2024, many have added Strands to their regular daily puzzle solving, joining the ranks of Wordle, Connections, and Crosswords. For today’s Strands, the theme, “Free For All” is a bit more simple than you think if you look closely. Regardless, we at ComicBook have completed the puzzle for March 15th and have everything you need to solve it worry-free.

The objective of The New York Times’ Strands is to find words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the grid and letters given. A way to find out the true meaning of the main theme is finding the Spangram, which can help you get the real meaning to the puzzle. Most of the time, it will be a phrase or word, like cooking oil or Spider-Man villains. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme so, in the case of Spider-Man villains, possible words would be Kraven or Venom.

Today’s Strands theme is “Free for All”.

The Strands for March 15th is one of those puzzles that can feel a bit complicated, unlike yesterday. The theme for today’s Strands is “Free For All”. The phrase is largely associated with battling, where it’s every person for themselves. With today’s Strands, you’ll want to take a look at each of the words and take them as individual terms. There are eight different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something you get after an event.

In Strands, when looking for the Spangram, keep in mind that the Spangram always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters, especially vowels, on the outer rims of the board and look for any awkward spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know the Spangram in today’s Strands, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Swag Bag.

If you want to know all the words, which are all things that come back via objects or literal definitions, in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Tote

Shirt

Decal

Pencil

Swag Bag

Notebook

Bottle

Lanyard

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!