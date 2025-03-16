New York Times Strands Answers for March 16th

Finding today’s Strands from The New York Times difficult? Lucky for you, we got all of the answers, including today’s Spangram, for March 16th’s Strands puzzle for The New York Times, complete with a few hints, tips and tricks to help you out. Outside of Wordle and Connections, many have fallen in love with the game’s word-search gameplay and engaging themes, with today’s being no different. The theme for today, “Drive to Survive” may pull a fast one on you with its various meanings. However, we at ComicBook have completed the puzzle for March 16th and have everything that you’ll need to solve it correctly.

When it comes to the gameplay of Strands, the idea is to find words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the grid and letters given. In order to find out the true meaning of the main theme, you need to find the Spangram, which can help you get the real meaning to the puzzle. Most of the time, it will be a phrase or word, like types of cheese or adaptations. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme so, in the case of adaptations, possible words would be Dune or Halo.

Today’s theme for Strands is “Drive to Survive”

The Strands for March 16th is a bit vague, which leaves it up to interpretation. The theme for today’s Strands is “Drive to Survive”. Unlike yesterday’s, where it was on the nose, the theme has two different keywords to focus on: Drive and Survive. When it comes to puzzle themes like today’s, it helps to separate the two words and search for related ones that could fit, like cars or competition. There are seven different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is related to cars, but in a more competitive nature.

When looking for the Spangram in Strands, remember that the Spangram always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any awkward spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know the Spangram in today’s Strands, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Formula One

If you want to know all the words, which are all related to the sport Formula One (which is getting a film starring Brad Pitt), in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Practice

Sprint

Formula One

Qualifying

Podium

Pits

Race

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.