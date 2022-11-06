New Stranger Things Video Game Surprise Released by Netflix

Today is Stranger Things Day, and Netflix has been dropping a number of different announcements to celebrate. The latest is Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a new game that's available exclusively to all Netflix subscribers! As its name implies, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales mixes puzzle action with the Stranger Things property. Netflix describes the game as a "match-3 puzzle RPG" in which players must recruit characters from the show as they face-off against villains like the Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer, and more. The game's graphics are also meant to evoke the style of a Saturday Morning cartoon.

The official Stranger Things Twitter account has released a trailer for the game, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales is available right now, and can be found on the App Store right here and on the Google Play Store right here. Fans hesitant to embrace mobile games will be happy to know that this one features no in-app purchases!

whether it’s battling a demo or solving a mystery, get ready for adventures through Hawkins with the gang in Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales!!



Play on your mobile devices. Available exclusively on Netflix: https://t.co/eL9NjGrnjU pic.twitter.com/SuirCJueX0 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2022

The game's App Store description says that players will have the ability to unlock "dozens of different versions of your favorite characters as they have grown and evolved through the seasons." While that makes it sound like the game will recap the events from the series as a whole, the description also states that the game contains "new, exclusive Stranger Things storylines." Players will also be able to level up their characters with new powers and abilities.

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales is developed by Next Games, one of Netflix's wholly-owned video game studios. Netflix has been making a big push to expand into video games over the last year, and announced the purchase of its sixth in-house studio earlier this month. Unfortunately, the streaming giant has struggled to build awareness around its video game offerings thus far, but the appeal of the Stranger Things franchise could convince a lot more players to see what the company has to offer!

Are you looking forward to checking out Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales? Have you played any of Netflix's video game offerings? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!