Street Fighter 6: Full Launch Roster Revealed

In a somewhat unusual turn of events, Street Fighter 6 developer Capcom has gone ahead and completely revealed the launch roster for the upcoming fighter. Given that confirmed fighters had been slowly revealed in bits and pieces up to this point, it's a bit odd to see all of them confirmed at once. For example, Capcom only just yesterday revealed that Ken, Blanka, E. Honda, and Dhalsim would be part of the launch roster.

It is possible that Capcom finally decided to just go ahead and confirm the previous leak of the game's roster rather than slowly roll them out. It's also possible that the company wanted to reveal the World Tour opening movie, which happens to have all of them in it, so not revealing the roster wasn't an option. Either way, out of the full 18, only 11 had been revealed previously, and the launch roster does not contain the full set of leaked characters either. New characters confirmed include Manon, Marisa, Lily, and JP. Returning characters include Dee Jay, Cammy, and Zangief. You can check out all of the above in the opening movie embedded below:

Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for #StreetFighter6.



🌎 Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. 🌏 pic.twitter.com/4tcHP3mHIc — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 16, 2022

Specifically, and as mentioned in the embedded tweet above, the full 18-fighter launch roster for Street Fighter 6 includes the following characters:

Blanka

Cammy

Chun-Li

Dee Jay

Dhalsim

E. Honda

Guile

Jamie

JP

Juri

Ken

Kimberly

Lily

Luke

Manon

Marisa

Ryu

Zangief

In general, Street Fighter 6 is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2023. No definitive release date beyond that has been announced. The game includes several different game modes like Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. The Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test is set to run from October 7th through October 10th on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming fighting video game right here.

What do you think about the full Street Fighter 6 launch roster? Are you excited to learn more about the upcoming fighting video game in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!