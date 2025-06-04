Suda51 Reveals Romeo is a Dead Man as Next Game

At Sony’s summer PlayStation State of Play, the publisher showed off several great-looking upcoming games, including a look at Pragmata, which fans have been waiting several years for. The presentation wasn’t without surprises, though. Fan-favorite developer Suda51 showed up with a brand-new game called Romeo is a Dead Man, which showcased the developer’s signature style. For the uninitiated, that means tons of gore and bright visuals.

In fact, the press release for Romeo is Dead Man claims that this will be Suda51 and his studio, Grasshopper Manufacture’s, “bloodiest action game yet.” The developer says that the protagonist, Romeo, will use guns, swords, and his enemies’ own abilities against them in his quest. Romeo also has access to an instant-kill attack called Bloody Summer that will get you out of any sticky situation.

And Romeo is sure to be in plenty of those. Suda and his team promise, “super bloody action, crazy twists and turns to blow players’ minds, and a whole mess of kinda-stereotypical gimmicks.”

At the onset, Romeo joins the FBI Space-Time as a special agent after his life was saved “mere seconds before the end of time.” That means he travels through multiple universes to hunt down some of the most wanted bad guys in the space-time continuum. Meanwhile, you’ll also be searching for Romeo’s mysterious girlfriend, Juliet.

In short, Romeo is a Dead Man sounds exactly like the kind of game Suda51 and his team would create. It’s going to be wildly stylish and completely over-the-top. Most likely, you’ll be as dumbfounded as you are excited as you explore a world that only Grasshopper Manufacture could dream up.

Grasshopper announced that Romeo is a Dead Man is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2026. That window is obviously wide-open, but hopefully we’ll learn much more about Romeo is a Dead Man over the next several months. This seems like a perfect candidate to launch next spring, but video game development is always a tricky thing. Plus, this isn’t the only Suda51 game in the works.

In addition to Romeo is a Dead Man, Suda is currently working on Hotel Barcelona with another legendary developer, Swery65. The horrific combination from the minds behind Deadly Premonition and No More Heroes has been in the works for a few years now, but could finally launch later this year.

We saw an official gameplay trailer back at an Xbox event in February, so it’s only a matter of time before Suda and Swery fans are blessed with another delightfully weird title from the two masters. We don’t know too much about what to expect, but some have said that this could be the “weirdest roguelike of the year.”

Either way, Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture fans are eating well over the next few years. Between Hotel Barcelona and Romeo is a Dead Man, there’s going to be plenty to play if you’re a fan of one of the oddest developers working in the industry today. Here’s hoping we learn the release date for both before the end of 2025.