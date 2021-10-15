New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Image Released Before DC FanDome

DC FanDome is just a day away now, but those looking forward to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League don’t have to wait until then to see more from the game. Developers have been sharing artwork from Kill the Justice League periodically over the past couple of weeks, and on Friday, another new image was shared to show off the main cast. Considering how this image looks a bit different from the artwork we’ve seen before, it also appears that this is the first in-engine image from the new Suicide Squad game.

Sefton Hill, the creative director and co-founder of Rocksteady Studios who’s now working on Kill the Justice League, shared the image below on Friday to show off Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Harley Quinn all side by side. Nobody was really naysaying the potential of Kill the Justice League’s graphics prior to this considering how it’s only releasing for newer consoles and the PC platform, but judging from some of the reactions to the new image, people seem pretty impressed with the designs of the characters.

https://twitter.com/Seftonhill/status/1448997568793427998?s=20

Of course, with the way the characters are positioned, it’s quite likely this image was taken from a cutscene in the game, so it’s not what people would consider actual, move-around gameplay. Given that the new Suicide Squad game has already been confirmed for a FanDome appearance, the absence of gameplay will hopefully be rectified on Saturday. If not, at least we’ll get a new look at the game.

The new game itself has primarily focused these four characters in its promotions given that they’re the playable character people will choose from either by themselves or in co-op playthroughs. Other characters like Amanda Waller have been focused on more lately through a phone number campaign.

“The creators of the Batman: Arkham series are back with a brand new action-adventure shooter,” a preview of the game reads. “The most dangerous villains in the DC Universe have been forced to team up and take on a new mission: Kill the Justice League. Create Chaos in Metropolis. You are the Suicide Squad.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms but does not yet have a release date beyond some time in 2022. It’s scheduled to make an appearance on October 16th at DC FanDome alongside Gotham Knights.