New Look at Super Mario Bros Movie Characters Revealed by McDonald's Toys

A bunch of new looks at characters from The Super Mario Bros. Movie have been revealed courtesy of McDonald's toys. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of the biggest movies releasing in the first few months of 2023. It also looks like yet another faithful gaming adaptation for the most part with accurate character designs, locations, and nods to the history of the Mario universe. It's a pretty big undertaking given Mario was adapted into a movie at one point, but it was panned and is widely regarded as one of the worst video game adaptations in history. With that said, it seems like this one could do the Nintendo icon justice in a way that we haven't seen before.

With that said, many are chomping at the bit to see more from the new movie. Thankfully, some new scans of cardboard toys from the McDonald's happy meals that tie in with The Super Mario Bros. Movie have surfaced online. Some regions have switched from plastic to cardboard toys for happy meals, which allow kids to build little sets and dioramas as opposed to having figurines or other gizmos. These cardboard toys provide a greater look at what some of these iconic characters will look like in the upcoming movie. Some of these include Princess Peach in biker gear, a Koopa Troopa, Chain Chomp, Donkey Kong, and many others. While these aren't exactly new characters, they do give us a more detailed look at these characters.

As of right now, it remains to be seen just how good The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be. There are a lot of cursed video game adaptations out there, but Hollywood seems to be figuring out how to pull them off now. With Sonic the Hedgehog, HBO's acclaimed The Last of Us TV series, and a number of others, there is hope that the Mario movie won't be a total slap in the face to fans.

Are you excited for The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.