More Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Leak Online

Earlier this month, toys from a McDonald's promotion in Japan for The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaked online, potentially revealing an unannounced character. Now more tie-in toys have been revealed, this time for a promotion set to take place in the UK. Unlike the plastic toys being offered in Japan, these Happy Meal items are paper crafts, allowing kids to build things like Peach on a motorcycle, Cranky Kong, Mario on his trademark Kart, and more. It's unclear which of these promotions will be releasing in North America, but the paper craft toys are set to debut in early January.

Images of the paper craft toys were shared by Video Games Chronicle. Two can be found in the Tweet embedded below, while the rest can be found at their website right here.

Exclusive: Super Mario Movie McDonald's gifts are starting to arrive in the UK, offering a new look at the Illumination film. Full gallery via the link.https://t.co/hqJUuSCYEh pic.twitter.com/teZTwlowup — VGC (@VGC_News) December 16, 2022

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn't set to release until April 7th, the film was originally supposed to debut this month. Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment announced the delay earlier this year, but as VGC points out, it's possible these Happy Meal promotions were planned well in advance and were meant to drop around the same time. We don't know if McDonald's locations in North America will follow Japan and the UK's lead, but we should know soon. Regardless, it's neat to see how much the film is being promoted, and Mario fans of all ages will definitely want to add these toys to their collections.

Of course, Mario has a long history with McDonald's promotions, dating all the way back to 1990. That year, the restaurant chain offered Happy Meal toys based on Super Mario Bros. 3. Since then, Nintendo's mustachioed mascot has made numerous appearances at McDonald's, promoting several different video games. The most recent of these was a Mario Kart promotion earlier this year, which actually brought back some toys first offered in 2014. With a new movie on the horizon, it only makes sense to see yet another Mario promotion!

Are you looking forward to The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Do you plan on snagging some Mario Happy Meal toys? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!