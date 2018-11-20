‘Super Mario Party’ Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Bundles Are In Stock

The Super Mario Party game and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con bundle launched this month in the U.S after a stint in Japan, Europe, and South Korea. It sold out quickly but, at the time of writing, it is in stock at Walmart with free 2-day shipping. The bundle includes a copy of the game and some snazzy neon green and yellow Joy-Con controllers for $99.99. The bundle saves you around $27 versus buying the game and a pair of standard Joy-Cons individually. That’s what you call a pretty fantastic deal.

Having a pair of extra Joy-Cons will certainly come in handy for playing the game with friends (the game only supports unattached Joy-Cons), so jump on this bundle while you have a chance because another sell out is inevitable.

If you’re unfamiliar with Super Mario Party for the Nintendo Switch, the official description reads:

“The original 4-player Mario Party series board game mode that fans love is back, and your friends and family are invited to the party! Freely walk the board: choose where to move, which Dice Block to roll, and how to win the most Stars in skill-based minigames. Wait till you see the 2 vs 2 mode with grid-based maps, the creative uses of the console, and the series’ first online minigame mode!

Test your skills in sets of five minigames with the new mode, Mariothon, and see how you stack up against players across the globe in Online Mariothon. Whether you’re pedaling tricycles, flipping meat, or who knows what else, you’ll use Joy-Con controllers in clever ways across 80 new minigames; some are all-out free-for-alls, others are 2 vs 2, or even 1 vs 3! Toad’s Rec Room lets you pair up two Nintendo Switch systems, which you’ll lay side-by-side on a flat surface like a real tabletop game. That way you can play a mini baseball game, battle tanks in custom arenas, or even see who can match the most bananas by repositioning the systems however you see fit.”

