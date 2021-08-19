Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Reveals Kazuma Kiryu From Yakuza as New Character

✖

When Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania rolls out later this year, the game will feature a number of playable characters to choose from, including a handful of guests from classic Sega games. In a new Tweet, the publisher revealed the latest guest character: Yakuza's Kazuma Kiryu! Fans had been asking to see a Yakuza rep added to the game, and it seems that Sega has been listening! Like the rest of the guest characters revealed thus far, Kazuma will be "free and unlockable through normal gameplay," so players won't have to worry about purchasing any DLC, or pre-ordering a specific version.

A trailer featuring Kazuma can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Kazuma Kiryu is rolling into Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania! 🍌 The legendary “Dragon of Dojima” will be a playable character, free and unlockable through normal gameplay! 🐉#SuperMonkeyBall #BananaMania #KazumaKiryu pic.twitter.com/xtcA5AAnOF — Super Monkey Ball (@SuperMonkeyBall) August 18, 2021

Kazuma joins Beat from Jet Set Radio as well as Sonic and Tails. Sonic had previously appeared as a guest in the series, but this is the first time a Super Monkey Ball game has played host to this many guest characters! When guest characters are selected, it results in a change to the bananas; Sonic and Tails grab rings and Beat picks up cans of spray paint. Kazuma's "bananas" are bottles of Staminan X, a recovery item from the Yakuza series.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will feature content from the first two Super Monkey Ball games, as well as Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. These are widely considered to be the best games in the series, and will feature new improvements, such as online leaderboards, a time attack mode, and more. For longtime fans of the series and those that have never played a Super Monkey Ball game, Banana Mania is shaping up to be the most exciting entry in years!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will release October 5th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

