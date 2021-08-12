Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Fans Want to see More Sega Guest Stars
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is still a few months away, but Sega has been revealing some fun guest stars for the game ahead of its release. Earlier this month, the publisher revealed Beat from Jet Set Radio, and today, Sonic and Tails were also confirmed. With three classic Sega characters set to appear, fans have started to get very hyped about the possibility of more cameos. Sega has a lot of great games to pull from, and a number of characters that haven't appeared in a bit. From Billy Hatcher, to Skies of Arcadia's Vyse, fans have come up with some great ideas for guest stars!
Which Sega character would you like to see in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania? Are you looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out which characters fans want to see in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania!
NIGHTS would be a no-brainer!
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania bringing in Sonic, Tails, Beat and more as playable characters
I'm really hoping for Ulala or NIGHTS to make it in— Combo @ Open Commissions (@CombotronRobot) August 11, 2021
Persona would also be an excellent choice.
If Morgana from Persona 5 is a playable character in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, I'll buy 5 copies of the game.— Buster Boy (@Buster_Boy22) August 11, 2021
Yakuza rep? Let's make it happen, Sega.
Super Monkey Ball is making all the right moves. Put a Yakuza character in it lol.— Dubbin_N_Dabbin (@dubbin_n) August 6, 2021
Jack Frost seems like a perfect fit.
So, with Sonic, Tails, Beat and Sega's Consoles playable in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, I wonder what other Sega Guest Stars they'll add next. Maybe we'll see Arle from Puyo Puyo, NiGHTS, and either Joker from Persona 5 or Jack Frost from Shin Megami Tensei? Just a thought.— Jake Tucker -Striker- (@JaketheVGAfella) August 11, 2021
Vyse from Skies of Arcadia needs to happen.
Super Monkey Ball lends itself perfectly to the inclusion of all the SEGA characters! Much, much more of this please! Vyse, Ristar, NiGHTS, Ulala etc etc let's get all the big names in there!— Sharky (@RyanLThomas1) August 4, 2021
Billy Hatcher is overdue for a return.
Hello, @sonic_hedgehog @SEGA @SuperMonkeyBall if you could be so kind to include, Billy Hatcher in your brand new game "super monkey ball banana mania" for the Nintendo Switch console I will give multitude of kisses. Thank you for your consideration. pic.twitter.com/AiIKo6bNmQ— Cleytito (@Cleytito_) August 12, 2021
There are so many great Sega characters to choose from!
After the Beat and now Sonic and Tails Reveals, I feel like this won't be the last SEGA Character Crossover in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, I feel all bets are off at this point. So any guesses on who else could show up? I say either Kiryu/Majima from Yakuza or maybe NIGHTS? pic.twitter.com/nvpFIDL6fn— SonicRich (@SonicEmeralds) August 11, 2021
This sure beats more Smash Bros. speculation!
super monkey ball banana mania character speculation is cooler and better to think about than smash character speculation— retroactiv (@retrostarultra) August 12, 2021