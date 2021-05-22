Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Hopeful Possibly Deconfirmed

✖

Some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite think the game's next DLC character has leaked, but according to one leaker, this isn't the case. The past week, the Super Smash Bros. community has been engulfed in speculation that the next DLC character coming to the game is none other than Activision's Crash Bandicoot. That said, one leaker may have recently squashed this speculation.

Responding to this speculation, Fanbye Media's Imran Khan cast doubt on the mutant eastern barred bandicoot coming to the platform fighter as its next DLC character. Unfortunately, Khan didn't elaborate on his position nor did he disclose who's coming to the game as the next DLC character.

What Khan also doesn't do is rule out the character coming to the game as its final DLC character. So, if you trust his authority when it comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, then this possibility is still in play.

As for the quality of the source, Khan is best known for scoops pertaining to Nintendo, some of which have proven accurate, while others which have proven less accurate, which is the record most leakers and insiders have.

As a result, this should all be taken with a grain of salt, just like the original speculation. Everything here is unofficial and subject to change. As for Nintendo, it has not commented on any of this speculation, and we don't expect this to change. That said, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Meanwhile, if Khan provides any further information or context, we will also be sure to give the story an update.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.