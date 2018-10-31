‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Switch Bundles Are Back On Amazon

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle arrives this Friday, November 2nd, and it’s back up for pre-order on Amazon for $359.99 after a long period of being sold out. It’s also available in very limited quantities at Walmart. Needless to say, you should jump on this immediately. Another sell out is inevitable.

The bundle comes complete with a branded dock, Joy-Cons, and a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that won’t be valid until the game launches on December 7th. The bundle is also covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the release date.

On a related note, the classic Nintendo GameCube controller and adapter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is also set to launch on November 2nd. The adapter is available to pre-order via Walmart right now for $19.99 (sold out on Amazon currently). The controller itself is available to pre-order here for an additional $29.99. However, you might want to consider these less expensive official Nintendo controllers from HORI and PDP if most of your Super Smash Bros. Ultimate experience will happen online.

If you already own a Nintendo Switch, you can pre-order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Amazon until December 7th with a $10 Prime credit. Again, the game is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee. You also have the option of pre-ordering the Ultimate Special Edition for $139.99, which includes the game, a steelbook case, and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate edition of the Pro Controller.

