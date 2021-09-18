Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leaker Deconfirms Rumored DLC Characters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite is set to get one final DLC character sometime this year. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo continues to insist this will indeed be the game’s final post-launch character. If this is the case, there’s soon going to be a lot of disappointed fans as there remain several highly-requested DLC characters, such as Sora, Crash Bandicoot, Master Chief, Lloyd Irving, Geno, Waluigi, Ryu Hayabusha, and Doomguy. According to the aforementioned leaker, some of these characters, the third-party characters, are still in contention, but the first-party characters, like Waluigi, are not.

Over on Twitter, prominent Super Smash Bros. Ultimate insider and leaker Samus Hunter, relayed word that they don’t believe the final DLC character is going to be a first-party character, which is to say a Nintendo character.

“The chance of the final character being first-party are low,” said Samus Hunter. “WarioWare, Metroid Dread, and all the upcoming games will have dedicated Spirit Battles. Pokémon, Astral Chain, Paper Mario, and other recent major Switch titles are all represented.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease. While Samus Hunter seems confident the character will be a third-party character, they don’t divulge who this character is, and, as you may know, all of the usual sources haven’t said a peep about who the final DLC character is, suggesting Nintendo has the character under wraps, unlike previous characters.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t addressed this leak in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, if Nintendo bucks expectation and does provide some type of comment, we will be sure to update the story with said comment. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here.