Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Request Still on the Table

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s final ever DLC character will be Sora from Kingdom Hearts, a character many fans have begging Nintendo to add, but a character we heard from “insiders” and “leakers” would never be added. For Kingdom Hearts fans, it’s a great end to a fantastic DLC run, but it means several in-demand characters have been left out in the cold. Nintendo has been adamant there will be no more surprises or opportunities for more characters to be added, which means these characters will need to wait for the next installment in the series, and right now there’s no word when the next entry will drop and no reason to expect this to change anytime soon.

There are a few characters many fans have been pleading for, like Crash Bandicoot, Lloyd Irving, Doomslayer, Dante, and Waluigi. That said, going into the reveal of the final DLC character, no character — other than Sora, and maybe Crash Bandicoot — was in demand more than Master Chief, the protagonist of Halo.

Unfortunately for Xbox fans, Master Chief didn’t join Banjo-Kazooie and Steve as the third Xbox rep, however, this could change in the future as according to Halo community manager John Junyszek, 343 Industries is game. In other words, the only thing blocking Master Chief from being in the game is a desire from Nintendo to add him. Of course, this could be said about a lot of characters. Lots of developers want their characters in Super Smash Bros. That said, with Nintendo and Xbox’s relationship growing more and more, we wouldn’t be surprised if Master Chief is added with the next installment. Unfortunately, this wait could be a long one, as the next game in the series likely won’t come until the next Nintendo console is released, and right now, there’s no word of that happening.

