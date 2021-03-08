Target Holding a Big Sale on Upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X Games

✖

If you already had plans to buy some new video games in the coming months on day one, an ongoing sale at Target might be of interest to you. For a limited time only, you can purchase a single video game or related video game item for 10% off of its typical retail value. And while this might not sound like a big deal at first, with many next-gen games costing more money nowadays, that 10% difference goes further than before.

This sale at Target comes in the form of a coupon that can be applied to any single electronics of video game item that the retail chain might have in stock. While some big-ticket items are excluded from this sale, namely in the form of consoles, all accompanying games (other than those on Nintendo Switch) are included. This even applies to pre-orders of some upcoming titles as well.

Here are just a handful of some of the upcoming releases that apply for this 10% off deal:

What's even better about this sale is that it applies to all of the deluxe version releases that may be in the cards as well. So if you're looking to pick up the Jackie Robinson Collector's Edition of MLB The Show 21 in a little over a month, for example, this coupon would still get you 10% off of that typical $99.99 price.

The biggest downside though is that if you are looking to take part in this sale, the coupon can only be used one time. So you won't be able to pre-order a slew of games all at once. Still, even being able to lock in a pre-order for any single game at a lower price than normal is better than nothing.

If you're looking to take part in this deal for yourself, you can head over to Target's website right now to take advantage of it. This coupon will also expire later this week on March 13th, so be sure to act before that time.