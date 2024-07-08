Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Developer Teasing Unannounced Feature

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is heading to Nintendo Switch, and when it arrives, the game will feature some improvements over the version that launched on Apple Arcade. In a new interview with Nintendo Life, developer Super Evil Megacorp talked about some of the ways it’s trying to tailor the experience to Nintendo’s console. Obviously the game’s UI needed to be overhauled to fit the console format, and players can look forward to improved lighting. Everything can be enjoyed in either single-player or online, with the option to drop in and out of sessions. While discussing the online co-op, director of product management Tom Westhall teased a new feature for the Switch version that has not yet been announced.

“It became very obvious to us when we announced this game for Switch that players wanted one thing above all else – playing together. There is definitely something extraordinary about playing games together, our studio goal is to build the best-shared gaming moments, so our mission was clear to ensure Splintered Fate was an amazing co-op experience. The team worked incredibly hard to deliver an experience we are really proud of (with a surprise still to be announced)! Having tested it with a few of our friends and family, we are really excited to share the co-op experience with the world,” said Westhall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Later in the interview, Westhall states that “we hadn’t originally planned on building a certain feature for launch, but once we saw the demand we knew we had to.” While Westhall is clearly playing coy, it sounds like the feature could be local co-op. Local co-op has been a staple of the TMNT games going back decades, and has been offered in other recent TMNT games, like Shedder’s Revenge. That makes it the kind of thing TMNT fans would definitely demand from a developer, so it would line up with Westhall’s comments.

While we can’t be sure if local co-op is actually going to be offered for the Switch version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, we should know for sure very soon, as the game is coming on July 17th. The Apple Arcade version was already pretty well-regarded, but hopefully the Switch version will be the definitive way to play.

Do you plan on checking out Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate? Would you like to see local co-op supported? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!