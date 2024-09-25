The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Is Now Permanently Cheaper

Over the last year, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has gotten a number of short term discounts, sometimes on just one platform or another. Those that have been looking to jump into the asymmetrical horror game finally have a perfect opportunity to do so, as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been given a permanent price drop on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. Gun Media has slashed the price 50%, making the base game $19.99. That price is live right now on Xbox and Steam, but it should be noted that PlayStation is currently having a sale, and the game can be purchased for just $10.99.

The timing of this discount honestly could not be better! Xbox fans have been disappointed since The Texas Chain Saw Massacre left Game Pass last month, and it's a safe bet that a lot of subscribers will be more willing to buy the game now that it's significantly cheaper. That said, this price drop does make the 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition a less enticing deal than it was before, even with the included extras.

When The Texas Chain Saw Massacre released in August 2023, one of most common complaints with the game was that there simply was not enough content. That seems to have changed quite a bit over the last year, with new killers, new victims, new maps, and the addition of museum mode. That hasn't been enough for some players, but one of the most significant content drops is just around the corner with the addition of a new mode called Rush Week. Rush Week is significantly different from the main game, offering a stripped down 1v6 competition with just one killer appearing. The mode isn't live just yet, but fans seem pretty excited about it, and are already comparing it to Friday the 13th: The Game.

Hopefully the price cut and Rush Week will lead to an influx of new players. Games like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can only continue if there's a significant community. It remains to be seen if that will be the case, but if you've been on the fence about the game, now is a pretty good time to jump in!

