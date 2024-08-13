Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Adding Limited-Time Map, Free Skins for Anniversary

The one-year anniversary of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is nearly here, and Gun Media is planning to celebrate the occasion in a handful of different ways. The publisher has announced that a new limited-time version of the Family House map will be coming soon, called Blood Moon. The Blood Moon map will apparently cast a creepy red light on the Slaughter abode, though Gun Media has not offered a look at the design just yet. Leatherface mains will be happy to know that Gun Media is also giving out a trio of chainsaw skins, which can be downloaded from the game’s store.

The free chainsaw designs include Bloody, Grimy, and Muddy options. Images of the three chainsaw variants can be found below.

In addition to the free content, players can also expect some nice discounts on paid DLC. A handful of new anniversary bundles have been revealed, slashing the prices on a bunch of DLC. The Family Anniversary Bundle gives players access to both Nancy and Hands for just $9.99, while the Victim Anniversary Bundle includes Danny, Virginia, and Maria for $14.99. DLC characters normally cost $9.99 each, so that’s basically 50% off for anyone that hasn’t purchased any of the extra characters yet.

Players can also add a bunch of new skins to their game thanks to another pair of bundles. The Family Outfit Bundle is $8.99, and contains alternate looks for four of the Slaughter Family members: Cook, Johnny, Hitchhiker, and Sissy. Those normally cost $2.99 each. There’s also the Outfit Pack II Bundle for $19.99, which contains Outfit Pack II for Ana, Connie, Julie, Leland, and Sonny. Each of those normally costs $4.99.

All of this content will be made available on August 15th. Unfortunately, the next day will see the removal of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre from Xbox Game Pass. That’s sure to disappoint a number of subscribers, but at least they’ll have a chance to try out the new map variant before the end. Readers should also note that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will have a discount on the Microsoft Store for Game Pass subscribers.

