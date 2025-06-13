The Alters a Potential 2025 Hidden Gem as Reviews Roll In on Metacritic

It becomes increasingly difficult every year to determine which games are worth spending time playing. There are so many great games out there, ranging from huge AAA experiences to tiny indie masterpieces; something is releasing every month to satiate just about every gamer’s appetite. However, some seemingly come out of nowhere, impressing critics everywhere. This seems to be the case for a brand-new indie game that just released today.

That game is The Alters, which is developed by the makers of This War of Mine and Frostpunk, 11 Bit Studios. Released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, this is an “emotional” sci-fi game that blends survival, adventure, and base-building elements to create something unique. Players will aid Jan Dolski, as he attempts to escape a hostile planet after a space expedition goes wrong. To do so, he creates alternative versions of himself to help in that quest, which leads to multiple outcomes and endings.

As of this writing, The Alters seems to be a critical success. According to the review aggregate site Metacritic, it has garnered an 85 across 37 critic reviews. In terms of where it stands against all the other releases this year, it is currently ranked 21st. However, this list does include re-releases and expansions like Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, and Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker. Taking those out, the game is in the top 20 best-reviewed games of the year, which is impressive considering how many games are released in a year.

For those interested in grabbing The Alters, there are two editions available to purchase. The Standard Edition, which just includes the base game, is $34.99 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The Deluxe Edition, which comes with the base game, exclusive in-game outfit, original soundtrack, and a future paid post-release DLC, is $49.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S; for PC, it is $47.83.

Xbox Series X/S and PC players who aren’t quite sure if they want to commit to paying up front for The Alters are in luck. It is available with PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Here is a description of the newly release game, The Alters:

Synopsis: “The Alters is an ambitious sci-fi survival game with a unique twist. You play as Jan Dolski, the lone survivor of a crash-landed expedition on a hostile planet. To survive, you must form a new crew for your mobile base.

“Using a substance called Rapidium, you create alternative versions of Jan – THE ALTERS – each one shaped by a different crucial decision from the protagonist’s past.

“As you navigate through survival and moral dilemmas, you will explore a branching narrative filled with captivating character dynamics and challenging decisions.

“At the same time, you’re challenged to reflect on one of life’s fundamental questions – do we shape our destiny or does it shape us? This makes your bid for survival a deeply personal experience.”

Are you excited to check out The Alters in the near future? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments section below.