The Alters Already on Massive Sale

11 Bit Studios’ The Alters has launched to glowing review scores, already proving itself to be a potential candidate for game of the year. Those interested in the game after seeing the reviews and trailer can even pick up The Alters at a steep discount on launch day. While the game is normally $34.99, Steam players can grab The Alters 30% off, knocking the price down to $24.49.

Fanatical has slashed The Alters’ price down for both the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. The Standard has been marked down to $24.49 and the Deluxe is down to $34.62 from the initial $49.47. There is no indication of how long the sale will go on, meaning it is safest to pick up The Alters now. This sale sadly only applies to the PC version on Steam, so those on Xbox and PlayStation will have to pay full price.

The Deluxe Edition of The Alters includes the base game, an exclusive in-game outfit, the original soundtrack, and the upcoming post-launch DLC. This DLC will be a paid product, but the price has not been specified, nor has the release date. Those who purchased the Deluxe Edition will be able to access The Alters’ DLC when it launches, and possibly for cheaper.

The Alters is a unique blend of survival, base building, and action-adventure, but this isn’t what makes it unique. It follows Jan Dolski, the sole survivor in this sci-fi adventure. However, he is not truly alone, as he can create alternate versions of himself to help them all survive. Players will have to not only manage their environment and supplies but also the temperament of each alternate version of Jan. Each choice has consequences and may lead to Jan’s death or success.